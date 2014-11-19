DAKAR Nov 19 Liberia's President Ellen Johnson
Sirleaf said on Wednesday that her government has the upper hand
in the fight against Ebola, but warned international partners
against complacency or any reduction in their support.
Liberia's death toll from the worst Ebola outbreak on record
is higher than any other country at over 2,800. But the World
Health Organization said last week that the number of new cases
there is beginning to slow, and Liberia is not extending its
state of emergency imposed to fight the disease.
"The sustaining of anti-Ebola measures over the last two
months has meant that in Liberia we now have the upper hand,"
Sirleaf said in a statement sent to Reuters.
"But our government remains concerned that progress in this
battle will lead to complacency on the part of the international
community," she added. "We must not interpret gains as an
outright victory - nothing could be more dangerous."
