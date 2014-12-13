MONROVIA Dec 13 Liberia's Supreme Court on
Saturday ruled that Senate elections in the West African nation
should go ahead, rejecting a petition to suspend the vote until
an outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus is brought under control.
The country's highest court suspended campaigning for the
planned Dec. 16 vote last month while it considered the petition
from a group that included some former government officials and
political party representatives.
The group had warned that electioneering risks spreading the
highly infectious viral haemorrhagic fever.
"The government did not violate the constitution. The two
branches of government; the legislature and the executive
approved the holding of election and therefore it became law,"
the court said in its ruling.
Liberia is one of the nations hardest hit by the worst
outbreak of Ebola on record. Some 3,222 of its citizens have
been killed by the disease as of Dec. 7, according to the World
Health Organisation.
However, infections in the country have slowed in recent
weeks, raising hopes that the outbreak may be nearing an end.
A total of 6,583 people have died from the disease in three
states in West Africa -- Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia -- of
18,188 cases.
The Supreme Court did not confirm whether the election will
take place on Dec. 16 as planned, leaving it to the country's
electoral commission to decide if it would set a new date for
the vote.
The Liberia Election Commission was not immediately
available to comment.
