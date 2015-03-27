MONROVIA, March 27 A Liberian woman who was the
country's sole remaining known Ebola patient died on Friday at a
treatment centre in the capital, said Francis Ketteh, acting
head of the country's Ebola response team.
The case was Liberia's first in weeks and it set back
efforts to halt a virus that has killed more than 10,000 people
in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. Authorities say the woman
may have contracted Ebola through sex with a survivor.
