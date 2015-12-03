MONROVIA Dec 3 Liberia released its last two
known Ebola cases from hospital on Thursday as it starts a new
countdown to declaring itself free of the virus for a third
time, health officials said.
Liberia had been the only country in West Africa with known
cases. Neighbour Sierra Leone was declared Ebola-free in
November while Guinea's last known case recovered two weeks ago.
"There are no cases in the ETUs (Ebola Treatment Units) in
the entire Republic of Liberia," said Tolbert Nyenswah, head of
Liberia's Ebola response, adding that Ebola safety procedures
remained in place.
The two patients released from the Paynesville ETU are the
father and younger brother of the presumed index case, a
15-year-old boy named Nathan Gbotoe from a suburb of the capital
Monrovia who died from the disease last week.
However, new cases could still emerge in Liberia since there
are 165 contacts still under quarantine, of whom more than 30
are deemed high risk, health officials told Reuters.
Nyenswah say the contacts under surveillance have completed
14 of their obligatory 21-day monitoring - a period that
corresponds with the typical incubation period of the virus.
"No need to cancel your plane ticket when you are planning
to come to Liberia. Continue to come here; the place is safe,"
Nyenswah told reporters.
Liberian medical workers are still grappling to explain how
Ebola re-emerged in Liberia more than two months after it was
declared free of the virus by the World Health Organization.
Resurgent cases in Liberia, possibly transmitted sexually by
survivors, has cast doubt on the current policy of labelling a
country Ebola-free after 42 days.
(Reporting by James Giahyue; Additional reporting and writing
by Emma Farge; editing by Ralph Boulton)