* Security forces fire live rounds at protesters, wounding
some
* Protesters sought to break quarantine on poor
neighbourhood
* Ebola death toll rises to 1,350 in West Africa
* WHO says countries experiencing shortages of foodstuffs,
fuel
By Clair MacDougall and James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA, Aug 20 Police in the Liberian capital
fired live rounds and tear gas on Wednesday to disperse a
stone-throwing crowd trying to break an Ebola quarantine imposed
on their neighbourhood, as the death toll from the epidemic in
West Africa hit 1,350.
In the sprawling oceanfront West Point neighbourhood of
Monrovia, at least four people were injured in clashes with
security forces, witnesses said. It was unclear whether anyone
was wounded by the gunfire, though a Reuters photographer saw a
young boy with his leg largely severed just above the ankle.
Liberian authorities introduced a nationwide curfew on
Tuesday and put the West Point neighbourhood under quarantine to
curb the spread of the disease.
"The soldiers are using live rounds," said army spokesman
Dessaline Allison, adding: "The soldiers applied the rules of
engagement. They did not fire on peaceful citizens. There will
be medical reports if (an injury) was from bullet wounds."
The World Health Organization said that the countries hit by
the worst ever outbreak of the deadly virus were beginning to
suffer shortages of fuel, food and basic supplies after shipping
companies and airlines suspended services to the region.
The epidemic of the hemorrhagic fever, which can kill up to
90 percent of those it infects, is ravaging the three small West
African states of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. It also has
a toehold in Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy and most populous
country.
Liberia - where the death toll is rising fastest - said its
Ministry of Health warehouse had run out of rubber boots and
bottles of hand sanitiser, essential for preventing the spread
of the disease.
Still struggling to recover from a devastating 1989-2003
civil war, Liberia recorded 95 deaths in the two days to Aug.
18, the World Health Organization said. Since it was discovered
in remote southeastern Guinea in March, the overall death toll
from the outbreak has reached 1,350 from a total of 2,473 cases.
WEST POINT CLASHES
Witnesses said the clashes in West Point started after
security forces early on Wednesday blocked roads to the
neighbourhood with tables, chairs and barbed wire. Security
forces also came in to escort the local commissioner out of the
neighbourhood, they said.
Attempts to isolate the worst affected areas of the country
and neighbouring Sierra Leone have raised fears of unrest in one
of the world's poorest regions should communities start to run
low on food and medical supplies.
"I don't have any food and we're scared," said Alpha Barry,
a resident of West Point who said he came from Guinea and has
four children under age 13.
In an effort to calm tensions, authorities on Wednesday
started delivering tonnes of rice, oil and essential foodstuffs
to West Point, residents and a government official said.
The World Food Programme has begun emergency food shipments
to quarantined zones where a million people may be at risk of
shortages. The WHO has appealed to companies and international
organisations to continue providing supplies and services to
countries at risk, saying there was a low risk of contagion.
FEAR FACTOR HIGH
The Ebola outbreak is putting off thousands of tourists who
had planned trips to Africa this year, especially Asians,
including to destinations thousands of miles from the nearest
infected community such as Kenya and South Africa.
Containing the outbreak requires large numbers of specialist
staff to map the epidemic, track people who have had contact
with sufferers, and to work in isolation and treatment centres.
The WHO has pledged to massively scale up the international
response, but so far there has been only a trickle of additional
foreign healthcare workers to affected nations.
"The fear factor is high," Francis Kasolo, the coordinator
of a WHO sub-regional Ebola outbreak coordination centre told
the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "We try and try. It is an
ongoing process. The offer is not large. And they have to be the
right profile of person."
West Point residents said they were given no warning of the
blockade, which prevented them from getting to work or buying
food. Many people in impoverished parts of Monrovia buy food to
eat each day rather than stocking it.
Residents also said the closure immediately caused prices of
basic goods, including drinking water sold in sachets, to soar.
"We just saw it (the blockade) this morning. We came out and
we couldn't go anywhere. I haven't heard from anybody in
authority what happened," Barry, 45, who works as a money
changer, told Reuters.
The task authorities face is made harder by misinformation.
One West Point resident told Reuters the government had sealed
off the neighbourhood in order to bring the disease in.
A crowd at West Point looted a temporary holding centre for
suspected Ebola cases at the weekend, 17 of whom fled. All 17
were now accounted for and being treated, and the government has
abandoned plans for the centre due to fierce resistance.
Meanwhile, Democratic Republic of Congo has sent its health
minister and a team of experts to the remote Equateur province
after several people died there from a disease with Ebola-like
symptoms, a local official and a professor said.
It was not immediately clear if there was any connection
with Ebola.
