ACCRA Oct 8 An international medical official with the U.N. Mission in Liberia has tested positive for the Ebola virus and is receiving treatment, the U.N. mission (UNMIL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

The official, who was not identified, is the second member of the mission to contract Ebola. The first died on Sept. 25. The world's worst outbreak of Ebola has killed more than 3,400 people, predominantly in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone. (Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, editing by John Stonestreet)