ACCRA Aug 29 The United Nations will use Ghana
as a base for supplies bound for countries stricken by an Ebola
outbreak that has killed more than 1,550 people in West Africa,
the Ghanaian presidency said in a statement on Friday.
More than 3,000 people have been infected since the virus
was detected in the remote jungles of southeastern Guinea early
this year. It quickly spread to Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Nigeria, and Senegal reported its first case on Friday.
UN chief Ban Ki-moon had a telephone conversation on Friday
evening with Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, who agreed
to let international agencies use Ghana's capital Accra as a
base for air lifting supplies and personnel to affected
countries, the statement said.
Mahama chairs the West African regional grouping, ECOWAS,
which has set up a solidarity fund to fight the deadly disease.
"Using Accra as the logistics and coordination centre would
therefore open a vital corridor to get urgently needed supplies
and health personnel into the affected countries and areas," the
statement said.
Regular international commercial flights to the affected
countries have been suspended, making it difficult for supplies
to reach them.
The statement said the UN and local authorities would work
closely to put in place appropriate screening and prevention
measures to avoid any adverse effects on Ghana as a result of
the international operations.
The UN will also help review and strengthen Ghana's Ebola
preparedness as steps are taken to prevent the virus from
spreading to that country, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Toni Reinhold)