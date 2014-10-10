SKOPJE Oct 10 Macedonia said on Friday there
was only a "small probability" a Briton who died in Skopje on
Thursday had the Ebola virus, according to an initial analysis.
"There is a small probability he had Ebola, but we have to
wait for the full results," Dr. Jovanka Kostovska of the
ministry's commission for infectious diseases told a news
conference.
Kostovska said there were no other suspicious cases in
Macedonia but that the hotel where the Briton had been staying
remained sealed off. Blood and tissue samples have been sent to
Frankfurt for testing.
