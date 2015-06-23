LONDON, June 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Ebola
outbreak in Guinea may have led to 74,000 new cases of malaria
going untreated, causing a spike in malaria deaths likely to be
much higher than the Ebola toll, researchers said on Wednesday.
During the Ebola outbreak in 2014, visits to health centres
in Guinea fell by 42 percent in the worst affected areas, as
many people held back from seeking medical help from fear of
contracting the disease, said a report published in the medical
journal Lancet Infectious Diseases.
"One problem is that the early symptoms of malaria (fever,
headache, and body aches) mimic those of Ebola virus disease,"
Mateusz Plucinski of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, and the lead author of the research, said in a
statement.
"Malaria is one of the main causes of fever and health
facilities visits in Guinea, but our data suggest that since the
start of the Ebola epidemic people with fevers have avoided
clinics for fear of contracting Ebola or being sent to an Ebola
treatment centre."
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Ebola has
killed 2,444 people in Guinea, of a total of 11,169 in the three
worst hit West African countries.
But because of thousands of untreated malaria cases, the
number of malaria deaths resulting from the Ebola outbreak in
Guinea is likely to greatly exceed those caused by Ebola itself,
said the researchers.
In the areas most affected by the Ebola outbreak, the number
of people receiving malaria drugs dropped by almost 70 percent,
said the study.
Untreated malaria cases were also likely to have contributed
to a greater number of people with fever being admitted to
overburdened Ebola treatment centres where they might have been
exposed to the Ebola virus, it said.
"Malaria control efforts and care delivery must be kept on
track during an Ebola epidemic so that progress made in malaria
control is not jeopardised and Ebola outbreak response is not
impeded," said Plucinski.
The researchers surveyed 120 public health facilities in
Guinea in December 2014, both in areas affected by the virus and
those that were Ebola-free.
Worldwide, malaria killed some 584,000 people in 2013,
including some 453,000 children under five years old. Although
funding to fight malaria has increased threefold since 2005, it
is still only around half the $5.1 billion needed.
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis, Editing by Ros Russell; Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)