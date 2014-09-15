KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 Malaysia will send more
than 20 million medical rubber gloves to five African nations
battling the deadly Ebola virus, addressing a crucial shortage
faced by overwhelmed health workers, the country's Prime
Minister Najib Razak announced on Monday.
The Southeast Asian nation is a leading manufacturer of
rubber gloves, producing about 60 percent of the world's supply
of latex medical gloves. Health authorities say that a shortage
of rubber gloves in affected African nations has led to more
deaths and raised risks that the virus will spread among doctors
and nurses.
The outbreak has now killed upwards of 2,400 people, mostly
in Liberia, neighbouring Guinea and Sierra Leone as poorly
resourced West African healthcare systems have been overrun.
"Malaysia can make a unique and vital contribution to the
fight against Ebola because we are one of the biggest
manufacturers of rubber gloves," a Malaysian government
spokesperson said in a statement.
"We hope this contribution will prevent the spread of Ebola
and save lives."
Among the companies supplying the shipment are Sime Darby
, Top Glove Corp Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Kepong,
and IOI Corp., the Prime Minister's office said. Top
Glove alone has a production capacity of 42 billion gloves a
year and exports to 200 countries.
Shares in the big rubber glove companies have rallied in
recent weeks as fears grow that the virus could spread.
The Malaysian government did not say whether it or the
companies were footing the bill for the shipment.
Malaysia will send 11 containers, each holding 1.9 million
gloves, the statement said. Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea
will each receive three containers, while Nigeria and the
Democratic Republic of Congo will each receive one container.
(Reporting By Stuart Grudgings; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)