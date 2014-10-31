GENEVA Oct 31 Two people are suspected of
having Ebola after coming into contact with a two-year-old girl
who died of the disease in Mali last week, according to data
from the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control.
An epidemiological presentation by both agencies, given on
Thursday and seen by Reuters on Friday, breaks down the girl's
journey from Guinea to Mali with her grandmother, five-year-old
sister and her uncle, and shows she may have had contact with
141 people in all, 57 of them yet to be identified.
One of the 84 contacts who have so far been traced is
suspected of having Ebola but has not been tested, the
presentation shows. Another four suspected cases have been
tested. Three showed negative results, with one result yet to
come in.
