* Experts say two contacts suspected of infection
* Tracing effort tracks others in her buses, taxis
* Contact tracing seen as key to containing outbreaks
(Adds detail, background, Guinea economic impact of Ebola)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Oct 31 A 2-year-old girl who brought
Ebola to Mali may have had contact with as many as 141 people,
57 of whom have yet to be traced, according to health experts
concerned the disease could spread in Mali and beyond.
Two people known to have had contact with the girl were
suspected of having the disease, according to a slide
presentation by the World Health Organization and the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control seen by Reuters on Friday.
One of the two had not been tested and the other had been
tested but with no result yet known. Tests for three other
suspected cases showed negative results, it said.
The seven-slide presentation breaks down the journey the
girl took with her grandmother, uncle and five-year-old sister,
and shows she may have had contact with 141 people, although it
stresses there may be some double counting in the numbers.
Ebola is contagious when a patient has symptoms, meaning she
may have been infectious throughout her long and broken journey
from Guinea, where controls are supposed to be in place to
screen people for Ebola symptoms before they cross the border.
If other travellers caught the disease, their onward
journeys risk spreading it in the capital Bamako or deeper into
Mali, which borders Niger, Algeria, Senegal, Mauritania, Burkina
Faso and Ivory Coast. None of them currently have Ebola cases.
The young girl's case made Mali the sixth country in West
Africa hit by the worst Ebola outbreak on record, which has
killed at least 4,920 people so far, according to the WHO.
CONTACT TRACING EFFORT
The first leg of the girl's journey took her from the border
to Bamako by bus. Six of the 10 passengers remain unknown. She
then went to and from the Bagadadji neighbourhood in 5-seater
taxis, with one person in each taxi ride still unknown. It was
not clear from the presentation if those were the drivers.
She then sat by the window on a bus from Bamako to Kayes,
and 34 contacts from that journey remain unaccounted for.
Nobody at WHO was immediately available to answer questions
about the data contained in the presentation.
Contact tracing is seen as the key to stopping new
outbreaks. Nigeria and Senegal have already beaten Ebola by
meticulous contact-tracing and regular checks on all the
contacts who were identified.
The risk of the disease spreading to new areas comes just as
the first glimmer of hope appeared at the disease's epicentre,
with some signs of a slowdown in its spread in Liberia, although
the WHO has said Ebola remains "rampant" in Sierra Leone.
In Guinea, where the outbreak started, a U.N. study has
shown the disease has slashed economic growth from 4.5 percent
to 2.4 percent, with government expenditure up by $100 million
and revenues down by $105 million.
That has prompted the government to revise its budget for
the coming months, a U.N. daily update said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom
Heneghan)