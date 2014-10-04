* Mali controls border to keep Ebola out
* Porous border means control is a challenge
* Many visitors, artisanal gold miners enter from Guinea
By Joe Penney
KOUREMALE, Mali, Oct 4 At a Mali border post in
Kouremale about 130 km (80 miles) south of the capital Bamako,
five health workers stand under a thatched roof, directing
passengers arriving from Guinea to wash their hands.
Their temperatures are then taken with digital guns to check
for fever, one of the early symptoms of the deadly Ebola virus
that originated in Guinea and has spread to its southern
neighbours Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Mali is the only country that has not closed its border with
Guinea. For regional health officials, this has narrowed the
risk of potentially infected people slipping through in to Mali.
So far, no case of Ebola has been recorded in Mali.
But the operation at the border post to keep Ebola out poses
logistical challenges at this remote point in the West African
scrubland. The hand-washing water has to be trucked in from a
village 15 km (nine miles) away in steel barrels and there is a
lack of chairs in the waiting area.
The main difficulty for Mali to keep the disease out,
however, is that is that many travellers simply avoid the
official border crossing - the lone paved road connecting the
two West African countries - altogether.
"There are many cars that pass by clandestine roads because
they are scared of the controls," said Djibril Bassole, a public
transport driver plying the route from Conakry to the Malian
capital Bamako.
One kilometre north of the Kouremale crossing is a depot for
cars coming from the Guinean capital that have sneaked in
through a side road and avoided the Ebola control checkpoint.
GOLD MINING HUB
Mali has deployed gendarmes along the border to track
people's movements, but the border's porosity means that it is
impossible to trace everyone.
"There are the official borders but of course people live
and travel from one side to another," said Xavier Crespin,
director of the West African Health Organization who led a
delegation checking on Mali's border preparations.
The region is an artisanal gold mining hub that attracts
workers from throughout northern Guinea and southern Mali.
Guinean workers often enter Mali in the day and go home to
Guinea at night.
"If Ebola comes to Mali it won't be by the road, it will
come through the mining areas," said Kone Diahara Traore, the
border region's health officer.
Mali's health ministry has relied thus far on effective
controls at the official borders and strong community networks
elsewhere, telling villagers to stay vigilant and report any
suspected Ebola cases immediately.
Besides gendarmes, the local governments have also set up
community anti-Ebola brigades, Traore said. "They say that they
are more scared than we are because Guineans eat with them every
day," she said.
But ensuring the border is Ebola-free remains a major
challenge.
"The people who pass without going through the checkpoints
are poorly educated. If they were aware that you are fighting
this virus, they would go and get checked," said Moussa Keita, a
Malian gold miner who walks across the border to Guinea every
morning to go to work.
"I saw someone getting into a fight when someone tried to
check (his temperature). Not everyone understands," Keita said.
The Ebola outbreak, the worst on record, has killed 3,439
people and infected some 7,492, with cases reported in Nigeria,
Senegal and the United States.
To keep the disease out, several countries have banned
travel and flights to and from Ebola-affected countries, while
some neighbours have shut their borders.
(Writing by Daniel Flynn and Bate Felix; Editing by Stephen
Powell)