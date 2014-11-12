UPDATE 7-U.S. Congress passes short-term bill to avert government shutdown
BAMAKO Nov 12 A 25-year-old nurse who was Mali's second Ebola victim has died, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.
The government said that all necessary steps to identify people who had come into contact with the nurse, who died on Tuesday evening, had been taken. It did not say how many people were being traced.
The case involving the nurse at a private medical clinic in the capital, Bamako, is unrelated to Mali's first Ebola victim, a two-year-old girl from Guinea who died last month. (Writing by David Lewis, editing by John Stonestreet)
SAO PAULO, April 28 Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA reported on Friday a net profit of 183.5 million reais ($57.8 million), 81 percent below its earnings a year earlier when proceedings from some divestitures had boosted profits.