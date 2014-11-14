(Corrects spelling of Malian official's name to Daou
throughout)
BAMAKO/GENEVA Nov 14 Mali is tracing at least
200 contacts linked to confirmed and probable Ebola victims as
it seeks to control its second Ebola outbreak, health officials
said on Friday.
An initial batch of contacts linked to a 2-year-old from
Guinea who died of Ebola last month were close to finishing
their 21-day quarantine period when Mali confirmed its second
case this week.
At least four more suspected Ebola deaths have occurred, all
linked to an imam who entered Mali from neighbouring Guinea and
died late last month with Ebola-like symptoms that were not
recognised.
Health Ministry spokesman Marakatie Daou said that a woman
who had helped wash the imam's body died on Thursday at Bamako's
Gabriel Toure Hospital.
Daou said an initial Ebola test result for the woman was
positive, making her the fourth clinically confirmed Malian
case, although further analysis would be carried out abroad.
"There are 200 contacts if we add those linked to the case
of the woman yesterday," Daou told Reuters.
A World Health Organization spokesman said more than 250
contacts were being traced across four locations.
These included the Pasteur Clinic where the imam was treated
- not connected to the Institut Pasteur, a French-based
international public health institute specialising in infectious
diseases - as well as a house in Bamako that he visited and the
home of a nurse who treated him and died.
Mali is the sixth nation to have confirmed Ebola in West
Africa, which is battling the world's worst epidemic of the
haemorrhagic fever. At least 5,160 people have been killed since
it erupted in March.
Mali shares an 800-km (500-mile) border with Guinea, where
the first case of Ebola in the region was reported.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo in Bamako and Tom Miles in Geneva;
Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by David Lewis and Kevin Liffey)