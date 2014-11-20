BAMAKO Nov 20 A doctor in Mali, who treated the patient that sparked a second wave of Ebola in the West African nation, has died, Samba Sow, who head's Mali's Ebola response, said on Thursday, making him the eighth person to die of the disease there.

Oussa Koita, a 70-year-old, imam from neighbouring Guinea travelled to Mali last month where he died, exposing others to the disease. The doctor, whose name was not released, worked at the Bamako clinic where Koita was admitted and wrongly diagnosed with kidney problems. He tested positive for Ebola on Nov. 12. (Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Emma Farge)