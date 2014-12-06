BAMAKO Dec 6 Around 20 United Nations
peacekeepers placed under quarantine in Mali after they were
potentially exposed to Ebola more than three weeks ago have been
released, the country's U.N. mission said on Saturday.
The soldiers were being treated at a clinic in the capital
Bamako for injuries sustained while serving the mission, known
as MINUSMA, in the north of the country when a nurse working at
the facility died of Ebola.
"Having all been placed under observation, the MINUSMA
solders under quarantine have not presented symptoms of illness.
They've therefore left the establishment," the mission said in a
statement.
While the mission has not released the nationality of the
soldiers, U.N. sources have said they are from Chad.
Mali registered eight cases of Ebola - seven of them
confirmed and one probable - after the virus spread from
neighbouring Guinea, according to the World Health Organization
(WHO).
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita said last week that the
West African nation no longer had any confirmed cases of the
disease after the last patient known to be suffering from the
virus was cured.
The worst Ebola epidemic on record has killed nearly 6,200
people, mainly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, since it was
confirmed in the region earlier this year, according to the
latest WHO data.
(Reporting by Adama Diarra; Writing by Joe Bavier; editing by
Susan Thomas)