BAMAKO Oct 10 Healthcare workers in Mali have
been given an experimental Ebola vaccine as part of the first
human trials of the shot in West Africa, where three nations are
battling the worst outbreak on record.
The trials are part of a programme to identify and roll out
vaccines within months, compared with the years usually needed,
in an effort to find a way to protect against a disease that has
killed at least 3,865 people.
Three Malian health staff have been given the vaccine and 37
more are due to receive it in the coming weeks, according to a
statement issued by the Center for Vaccine Development (CVD) at
the University of Maryland, which is carrying out the trials
with Malian counterparts.
The vaccine being tested is manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline
and is being developed with the U.S.-based Vaccine
Research Center of the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases (NIAID).
Mali borders Guinea, one of three nations worst affected by
Ebola, but has not had any confirmed cases yet.
"This research will give us crucial information about
whether the vaccine is safe, well tolerated and capable of
stimulating adequate immune responses in the highest priority
target population, healthcare workers in West Africa," Myron
Levine, director of the CVD, said.
"If it works, in the foreseeable future it could help alter
the dynamic of this epidemic by interrupting transmission to
healthcare and other exposed front-line workers," he said.
Further similar Phase I trials on healthy volunteers are
scheduled in Gambia.
The first arm of the trials programmes started in Oxford,
England, in September. The Oxford study will involve 60
volunteers, while the studies in Mali and Gambia will each have
40 participants.
Charlie Weller of the Wellcome Trust, which is helping to
fund the studies, said the start of the Mali and Gambia trials
were essential to evaluate any differences in safety or immune
response between European and West African populations.
Assuming the trials are successful, the World Health
Organisation hopes to begin small-scale use of the GSK vaccine
as well as another one being developed by NewLink in
West Africa early next year.
Another experimental Ebola vaccine from Johnson & Johnson
is due to enter clinical trials in early 2015.
For now, though, medical experts say the best chances of
preventing the forecasts of tens of thousands of cases of Ebola
within weeks rest with breaking transmission by opening more
treatment centres and ensuring the dead are properly buried so
they do not infect others.
The WHO says there are no signs of Ebola being controlled in
Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea. However, Senegal and Nigeria
appear to have successfully managed cases that were identified
there.
