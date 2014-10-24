GENEVA Oct 24 The World Health Organization
(WHO) said on Friday it was sending experts to help Mali fight
Ebola, a day after the first case of the disease was confirmed
there.
Authorities said on Thursday a two-year-old girl was
infected - making Mali the sixth West African country to be
touched by the worst outbreak on record of the haemorrhagic
fever, which has killed nearly 4,900 people..
A WHO team of three experts has been in Mali evaluating its
defences, and at least four more would set off over the next few
days, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said.
Malian authorities are monitoring 43 people who have been in
contact with the girl, including 10 health workers, she told a
news briefing.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens)