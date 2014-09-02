Sept 2 A U.S. government agency said on Tuesday that it would accelerate the development of an Ebola treatment from Mapp Biopharmaceutical.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said that work on the Ebola drug would be funded by a contract worth up to $42.3 million.

It said that Mapp would manufacture a small amount of the drug for early stage safety studies.

