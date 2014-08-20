By Sharon Begley
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 An experimental drug from
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp helped lab monkeys recover
from the most deadly strain of Marburg virus, a close cousin of
Ebola, even after symptoms appeared, scientists reported on
Wednesday.
The findings, published in the journal Science Translational
Medicine, offer a glimmer of hope for treating not only Marburg
disease but also Ebola hemorrhagic fever at a relatively late
stage of infection.
Tekmira is also developing an experimental Ebola drug that
works by a mechanism identical to the Marburg one. The company
was ordered to halt the human trial of that treatment earlier
this year when some of the healthy volunteers experienced
adverse events such as fever.
This month, however, regulatory authorities allowed a
modified version of the trial to resume, and the company is
considering making the compound available in West Africa's
current Ebola outbreak.
Outside experts, while praising the Marburg study as an
important advance, also expressed caution given its small size
and the problematic safety history of this class of drugs.
All 16 infected monkeys that received the drug, including
seven that had symptoms of illness, recovered. Two of the seven
received the drug three days after infection, long after
scientists feared the virus would have proliferated so
extensively and caused such severe organ damage that treatment
would be ineffective, study leader Thomas Geisbert, professor of
microbiology and immunology at the University of Texas Medical
Branch, told reporters.
All five of the infected monkeys that did not receive drug
became sicker and sicker, and were euthanized.
Both Marburg and Ebola cause hemorrhagic fever and kill the
vast majority of those they infect, with the most severe strains
having a 90 percent fatality rate. There are no approved
treatments or vaccines.
Other experimental vaccines or drugs have proved effective
when given to lab monkeys soon after infection, but it was not
clear if, once Ebola or Marburg symptoms appeared, anything
would help.
The bigger the window of treatment, the more people could be
cured. Many patients do not receive medical care until they have
symptoms, which occurs days after being infected.
The findings come as Africa struggles to contain the worst
Ebola outbreak in history. With the number of
deaths surpassing 1,200, U.S. government agencies have hurriedly
issued grants to small biotech companies developing Ebola
vaccines or treatments, including NewLink Genetics and
Profectus BioSciences.
Gary Kobinger of the Public Health Agency of Canada, an
Ebola and Marburg scientist not involved in the new study,
called the new study "a clear step forward." But "one has to be
careful (basing conclusions on) two animals," he said, referring
to the number effectively treated three days after infection.
The Tekmira drug consists of so-called small interfering RNA
(siRNA), the sister molecule of DNA. The siRNA binds to the
viruses' genetic material and prevents them from proliferating
in cells they have infected.
The only similar success in a hemorrhagic virus came last
year. When Kobinger and colleagues paired a cocktail of
anti-Ebola antibodies made by Mapp Biopharmaceutical with the
immune-system compound interferon, the combination cured seven
of eight monkeys that received it three days after infection and
after symptoms had appeared, they reported last October.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Matthew Lewis)