(This story reflects a correspondent's experience covering a
previous deadly virus in Africa. Any views expressed are his
own.)
By Peter Apps
WASHINGTON Oct 10 When I see the footage of
health workers in protection suits taking up the fight against
Ebola in west Africa, memories come flooding back.
Nine years ago, I took a Reuters team into the heart of
another haemorrhagic fever catastrophe, the 2005 Marburg virus
outbreak in northern Angola. I saw what it took to bring it
under control.
The outbreak was much smaller. In the final analysis, some
227 people were believed to have died - at its peak it was
thought higher but laboratory testing showed some cases were
misdiagnosed.
Still, in many ways it was a microcosm of the current
crisis.
As with Ebola now, Marburg - a fever that kills through
massive internal bleeding - leapt out of the jungle into a
region struggling to recover after decades of war.
Similarly, it overwhelmed fragile medical facilities,
killing doctors and nurses and fuelling panic and horror.
The world, perhaps belatedly, responded. By the time I
arrived in April 2005 with a four person Reuters team, the
United Nations World Health Organisation and other aid groups
were starting to have an effect.
Ultimately, however, it was local people who broke the cycle
of infection.
That meant overcoming some of the most natural human
instincts, making people so scared they were no longer willing
to treat their own sick loved ones.
It was all about fear and in the end, the right kind of fear
won.
SUSPICION OF HEALTH WORKERS
Mercifully, the sheer isolation of Uige and Angola's
destroyed transport infrastructure helped limit the virus'
spread. In the local area, however, it wreaked havoc.
By the time we flew in, almost all essential supplies were
running out. Trucking firms were simply avoiding the region.
The first international health teams were met with hostility
and fear. Getting the population onside required huge
compromises and greater risk for the medics.
In the early days, teams from WHO and elsewhere wore full
body protective gear as soon as they left their vehicles before
entering crowded slums to check the sick and the dead.
The teams were attacked, at one stage entirely pulled from
their work. Terrified residents, health workers said, were
convinced it was the specialists spreading the virus.
Almost no one was willing to bring sick relatives to
hospital. As with Ebola, the virus was spread through bodily
fluids - blood, sweat and urine in particular. Through looking
after their loved ones, wider families became infected and died.
Gradually, things started to change. The health workers
changed their tactics, making their way to the doorsteps of
affected homes in regular clothing, only then pulling on their
isolation suits.
The day before we flew out, a UN anthropologist told me a
story that made them think they were finally winning.
In a village outside Uige, a pregnant woman had begun to
vomit blood. Her husband had heard the warnings. Instead of
nursing her, he locked her in the house, took his children out
and called the authorities.
By the time they arrived two days later, she was dead.
He was utterly heartbroken, no longer sure he wanted to
live. But the family survived.
"NO TIME TO CRY"
"It is impossible for us to tell how he was feeling," the
anthropologist told me. "We're working so hard to save people
that we do not have time to cry for the dead."
The scale of the current crisis dwarfs that of the Angola
outbreak, close on 4,000 infected, more than half of them dead.
That is a much lower mortality rate than Marburg in Angola
but that only serves to make the virus more virulent. Marburg
killed so quickly it limited its own spread.
In Sierra Leone and Liberia, in contrast, the higher
survival rate means more victims seek out hospitals. Families
take sweating sickening relatives from health centre to health
centre in search of the handful of spare beds. The taxis that
take them, health experts say, become vectors for transmission
and further infection.
The broadening international aid effort, now including
several thousand U.S., British and other foreign military medics
as well as engineers and logistics experts, will doubtless build
medical capacity and probably save lives.
Once again, however, I fear that what it will really take is
persuading ordinary people to overcome their strongest instincts
and abandon their sick.
(Peter Apps is Reuters global defence correspondent.
"Before Ebola: Dispatches from a Deadly Outbreak" was published
this week by Amazon Kindle Singles.; here)