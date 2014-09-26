BOSTON, Sept 26 The third U.S. patient to be
treated in the United States for Ebola, which he contracted
while working in Liberia, said on Friday that he would like to
return to Africa to continue to fight the outbreak.
The patient, Dr. Rick Sacra, spoke to reporters a day after
his release from Nebraska Medical Center, where he had been
treated for the disease for the past three weeks. He had fallen
ill while working at a hospital in Liberia, where doctors have
been fighting a historic outbreak of the deadly virus.
"The odds of my ending up back there are pretty high. I
don't have any specific plans, but that's where my heart is,"
Sacra told reporters at the University of Massachusetts Medical
School in Worcester, outside Boston. "It's heartbreaking for me
to see Liberians suffering from Ebola and other diseases right
now."
The world is currently experiencing its worst outbreak of
Ebola in history, with the disease killing nearly 3,000 people
in West Africa during the past six months. Medical experts
estimate some 20,000 cases could be reported by November.
"Though my fight with Ebola is finished, unfortunately it
appears that West Africa's fight with Ebola is continuing to
increase in intensity and severity," Sacra said.
