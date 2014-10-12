AbbVie cancer drug fails two late-stage trials
April 19 AbbVie Inc said on Wednesday that its cancer drug, veliparib, failed to meet the main goals of two late-stage studies.
Oct 12 A medical clinic in Braintree, Massachusetts, near Boston was evacuated and a patient has been isolated because of his recent travel to West Africa and medical symptoms, the Boston Globe reported on Sunday.
"Ebola protocol is in place," the Globe quoted Braintree fire official Joe Zanca as saying. The clinic was the Harvard Vanguard Medical Center, the newspaper said.
