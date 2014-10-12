Oct 12 A medical clinic in Braintree, Massachusetts, near Boston was evacuated and a patient has been isolated because of his recent travel to West Africa and medical symptoms, the Boston Globe reported on Sunday.

"Ebola protocol is in place," the Globe quoted Braintree fire official Joe Zanca as saying. The clinic was the Harvard Vanguard Medical Center, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Peter Cooney in Washington; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)