(Updates that patient does not have Ebola)
By Kevin Murphy
Oct 12 A man in Massachusetts who was being
evaluated at a Boston hospital for a possible Ebola infection
does not appear to have the deadly disease, officials at Beth
Israel Deaconess Medical Center said on Sunday night.
The patient, who recently returned from Liberia, had
complained of headache and muscle aches, prompting his
admittance to an isolation ward with close monitoring, the
hospital said.
"This patient does not appear to meet CDC criteria to be
considered someone at high risk for Ebola and the likelihood of
Ebola Virus Disease is extremely low," the hospital said in a
statement emailed to Reuters.
Even so, the patient will remain in isolation, the hospital
said.
The response in Massachusetts demonstrates the high state of
alert medical facilities are under since a Texas health worker
became the first person on Sunday to contract the disease in the
United States. She had treated a Liberian man who died of the
deadly virus last week.
"We are taking all necessary precautions in collaboration
with the city of Boston and the department of public health for
the potential that this is suspected Ebola," Dr. Kenneth Sands,
chief quality officer at Beth Israel, said at a news conference.
"We are only at the stage where we are doing an assessment."
There have been several Ebola scares in the United States in
the past week. A plane was briefly quarantined at a Las Vegas
Airport on Friday after a passenger reported feeling unwell.
Health officials around the country have fielded scores of
possible cases that were false alarms.
On Sunday, a United Airlines flight from John F. Kennedy
Airport in New York landed at an isolated terminal at Los
Angeles International Airport after a passenger who had recently
visited Africa began vomiting and running a fever, officials
said.
However, it turned out that the woman had visited South
Africa, which is not an area of concern for Ebola.
The Massachusetts patient first reported to the Harvard
Vanguard Medical Associates hospital in Braintree,
Massachusetts, and was then transferred to Beth Israel, said Ben
Kruskal, a physician and chief of infectious disease at
Vanguard, in a statement.
Kruskal said the Braintree building was closed briefly but
reopened
The current Ebola outbreak, the worst on record of the
disease, has killed more than 4,000 people, mostly in Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea in West Africa.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City, Peter Cooney in
Washington, Frank McGurty in New York and Sharon Bernstein in
Sacramento; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Eric Walsh and Michael
Perry)