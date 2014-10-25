NOUAKCHOTT Oct 25 Mauritania has closed its border with Mali after a case of Ebola was confirmed in western Mali near their shared frontier, two Mauritanian officials said on Saturday.

Limame Ould Deddeh, chief medical officer in Kobenni, a town in eastern Mauritania near the Mali frontier, said the government in Nouakchott had sent orders to close all land crossings. A second Mauritanian official confirmed the move.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita of Mali had earlier his country would not shut its border with Guinea, even though the Ebola case in Mali was a girl who brought the disease in from Guinea, which has been battling the disease for months. (Reporting by Kissima Diagana in Nouakchott and Adama Diarra in Bamako; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by mark Heinrich)