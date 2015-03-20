* Outbreak has disrupted normal healthcare in region
* Vaccination programme hit, increasing disease risks
LONDON, March 20 The World Health Organization
warned on Friday of a risk of outbreaks of measles, whooping
cough and other diseases in West African countries hit by Ebola
and said this must be countered with rapid intensification of
routine immunizations.
The Ebola epidemic, which has infected some 24,000 people,
killing 10,000 of them, mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, has reduced vaccination coverage as health facilities and
healthcare workers focused on fighting the unprecedented
outbreak.
A study published last week by researchers at Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of Public Health in the United States warned
that measles cases could almost double in countries hardest hit
by the Ebola outbreak.
The researchers calculated that for every extra month that
healthcare systems are disrupted, up to 20,000 children aged
between nine months and five years were put at risk.
The Ebola epidemic has also disrupted delivery of routine
childhood vaccines against polio and tuberculosis, and of a
combined shot against meningitis, pneumonia, whooping cough or
pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B and diphtheria.
The WHO sent a warning note to affected countries this week
saying: "Any disruption of immunization services, even for short
periods ... will increase the likelihood of vaccine-preventable
disease outbreaks."
Jean-Marie Okwo-Bele, the WHO's vaccines director, told a
briefing in Geneva the health agency wanted intensification of
routine immunisation services, and mass measles vaccination
campaigns in all areas where feasible.
"Campaigns will only be conducted in areas that are free of
Ebola virus transmission," he said, stressing that clinics and
health workers administering vaccines would be required to
adhere to very strict infection control measures.
Measles is a viral disease which killed around 146,000
people globally in 2013, mostly children under five. The WHO
says that equates to about 16 deaths every hour.
Outbreaks of measles -- one of the most transmissible
diseases -- often follow humanitarian crises as vaccination
campaigns falter and populations are displaced and impoverished.
