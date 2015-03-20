* Outbreak has disrupted normal healthcare in region
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, March 20 The World Health Organization
warned on Friday of a risk of outbreaks of measles, whooping
cough and other diseases in West African countries hit by Ebola
and urged a rapid intensification of routine immunisations.
The Ebola epidemic has killed more than 10,200 people,
mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, and has reduced
vaccination coverage as health clinics and healthcare workers
focused on fighting the unprecedented outbreak.
In recent months, Ebola has started to wane with the number
of cases falling significantly, though a spike in Guinea this
week has also highlighted the risk of complacency.
The epidemic has disrupted delivery of routine childhood
vaccines against measles, polio and tuberculosis, and of a
combined shot against meningitis, pneumonia, whooping cough,
tetanus, hepatitis B and diphtheria.
Jean-Marie Okwo-Bele, the WHO's vaccines director, told a
briefing in Geneva that the health agency wanted an
intensification of immunisation services, and mass measles
vaccination campaigns in all areas where feasible.
"Campaigns will only be conducted in areas that are free of
Ebola virus transmission," he said, stressing that clinics and
health workers administering vaccines would be required to
adhere to very strict infection control measures.
The WHO sent a warning note to affected countries this week
saying: "Any disruption of immunisation services, even for short
periods ... will increase the likelihood of vaccine-preventable
disease outbreaks."
A study published last week by researchers at Johns Hopkins
Bloomberg School of Public Health in the United States warned
that measles cases could almost double in countries hardest hit
by the Ebola outbreak.
The researchers calculated that for every extra month that
healthcare systems were disrupted, up to 20,000 children aged
between nine months and five years were put at risk.
Measles is a viral disease which killed around 146,000
people globally in 2013, mostly children under five, according
to latest data. That equated to almost 17 deaths every hour.
One of the most transmissible diseases, outbreaks of measles
often follow humanitarian crises as vaccination campaigns falter
and populations are displaced and impoverished.
Okwo-Bele said the WHO had received reports of around 500
measles cases so far this year in the three countries, with at
least three deaths.
Edward Kelley, the WHO's director of service delivery and
safety, said the focus on boosting vaccination coverage rates
was "part of the early recovery work (as the Ebola outbreak
wanes) and one of the very pressing recovery pieces that needs
to get done."
