LEIPZIG, Germany Oct 9 A medical official with
the U.N. Mission in Liberia who tested positive for Ebola
arrived in the German city of Leipzig on Thursday to be treated
at a local clinic with specialist facilities, authorities said.
The unidentified medic infected in Liberia is the second
member of the U.N. mission, known as UNMIL, to contract the
virus. The first died on Sept. 25. He is the third Ebola patient
to arrive in Germany for treatment.
"The man will be treated on an isolation ward... with strict
security measures," said Dr Iris Minde, head of Leipzig's St
Georg clinic in a statement. "There is no danger of infection
for other patients, relatives, visitors or the public."
The hospital stressed its doctors and carers were fully
prepared and have regular training on how to work in an
isolation ward with highly infectious patients. A Spanish nurse
became the first person to contract Ebola outside of Africa,
while caring for a priest who died of the disease.
The world's worst outbreak of Ebola on record has killed
3,879 people by Oct. 5, most of them in Liberia, Guinea and
Sierra Leone, according to the latest figures from the World
Health Organisation (WHO).
A WHO employee who arrived in Germany from Sierra Leone for
treatment last month was released last weekend after successful
treatment at a clinic in Hamburg. Another patient is being
treated in Frankfurt.
