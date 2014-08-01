CONAKRY Aug 1 West African leaders will
implement tough measures to control the worst-ever outbreak of
the deadly Ebola virus, World Health Organisation chief Margaret
Chan said after meeting three of them on Friday.
"The presidents recognise the serious nature of the Ebola
outbreak in their countries. They are determined to take all the
extraordinary measures to stop Ebola in their countries," Chan
said at the conclusion of the talks in the Guinean capital
Conakry.
She said the focus of action would be on the cross-border
area where 70 percent of the more than 1,323 Ebola cases have
been located. Chan also appealed to the wider world to provide
more medical experts and funding to tackle the outbreak, which
has killed 729 people so far.
