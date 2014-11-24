BRIEF-Ionis enters into collaboration with Ribo to advance RNA-targeted therapeutics in China
* Ionis enters into collaboration with ribo to advance rna-targeted therapeutics in china
Nov 24 Merck & Co Inc will buy worldwide commercial rights to NewLink Genetics Corp's experimental Ebola vaccine.
Merck will have the right to research, develop, manufacture, and distribute the vaccine, rVSV-EBOV, as well as any follow-on products, the companies said in a joint statement.
Financial details were not disclosed.
The Public Health Agency of Canada, which originally developed the vaccine, will retain non-commercial rights to the drug.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health has announced plans to start a large late-stage study of the vaccine in early 2015. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)
* Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. Announces 270 million ton pentland resource acquisition by Australian Future Energy