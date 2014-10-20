SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Microsoft Corp will provide cloud-computing and research applications to medical researchers working on the Ebola virus, the software company's chief executive said on Monday.

"One of the things tomorrow morning we're going to do is make available Azure computer power to the research community," CEO Satya Nadella said at a presentation in San Francisco.

Azure is the name of Microsoft's cloud-computing platform, essentially a group of datacenters that allow users to access large amounts of data remotely over the internet.

"In addition we have some tools that Microsoft researchers built to be able to do vaccine discovery, so we want to take all of that and make it available for the research community," said Nadella.

He gave no further details and did not say whether Microsoft would charge for the services. (Reporting by Christina Farr and Bill Rigby; Editing by Bernadette Baum)