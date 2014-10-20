(Adds details on plan)
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 20 Microsoft Corp
will provide free cloud-computing and research applications to
qualified medical researchers working on the Ebola virus, the
software company's chief executive said on Monday.
"One of the things tomorrow morning we're going to do is
make available Azure computer power to the research community,"
Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella said at a presentation in
San Francisco.
Azure is the name of Microsoft's cloud-computing platform,
essentially a group of datacenters that allow users to access
large amounts of information and computing power remotely over
the Internet.
"In addition we have some tools that Microsoft researchers
built to be able to do vaccine discovery, so we want to take all
of that and make it available for the research community," said
Nadella.
According to the company's website, Microsoft's research
unit is "soliciting cloud computing proposals for projects that
are working towards developing a better understanding of the
spread and cure of the Ebola virus."
Qualifying proposals from researchers affiliated with
academic institutions "will be awarded allocations of Microsoft
Azure compute and storage resources," it said.
Access to Microsoft's vast web of datacenters could be
helpful to researchers looking to store and analyze large sets
of data that would be difficult to study using only local
computers and networks.
(Reporting by Christina Farr and Bill Rigby; editing by
Bernadette Baum, Bernard Orr)