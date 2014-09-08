Sept 8 Minerals group Sierra Rutile Ltd
said it was assessing the impact of the Sierra Leone
government's four-day nationwide lockdown to try to contain the
spread of Ebola.
In Sierra Leone, Ebola first broke out in the district of
Kailahun, about 300 km (190 miles) from the company's rutile
mine in the southwest of the country.
Sierra Rutile said it was awaiting details of the government
order for people to stay confined to their homes Sept. 18-21.
There have been no reported or suspected cases of Ebola
among Sierra Rutile's staff to date, the company said.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore)