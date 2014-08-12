BRIEF-Swedencare Q1 EBITDA grows at SEK 7.2 million
DAKAR Aug 12 Liberia will receive enough of an experimental Ebola drug to treat just two infected Liberian doctors, Information Minister Lewis Brown said, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its export.
Brown said Liberia's Health Ministry had contacted the U.S. manufacturer of ZMapp, Mapp Biopharmaceutical, and asked the FDA to quickly approve its export.
The doctors had consented in writing to the treatment, the minister said. (Reporting by Daniel Flynn, editing by John Stonestreet)
SEOUL, April 27 South Korea said on Thursday it has fined Swiss drugmaker Novartis 55.1 billion won ($48.80 million) for offering doctors kickbacks to recommend the company's drugs, and also suspended insurance coverage for some of its drugs.