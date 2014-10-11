Oct 11 New Jersey health officials have ordered
into mandatory quarantine an NBC News crew that worked with an
American cameraman who contracted Ebola in Liberia, though the
group has no symptoms, its health department said on Saturday.
Freelance cameraman Ashoka Mukpo is receiving treatment at
Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, which said on Friday that he
had shown modest improvement and was in stable condition.
The death this week of the first person diagnosed with Ebola
in the United States has increased fears that Ebola could spread
outside West Africa, where it has killed more than 4,000
people, and U.S. health authorities are stepping up efforts to
stop the spread of the deadly virus.
Medical teams at New York's JFK airport, armed with Ebola
questionnaires and temperature guns, began screening travelers
from three West African nations on Saturday.
The NBC News crew had agreed with New Jersey health
officials to sequester themselves upon return the United States
but then failed to do so, Donna Leusner, a spokeswoman for the
New Jersey Department of Health, said in a statement.
The mandatory quarantine was issued late on Friday and will
ensure the group remains confined until Oct. 22, the end of a
21-day maximum incubation period for Ebola, Leusner said.
"The NBC crew remains symptom-free, so there is no reason
for concern of exposure to the community," she said.
She declined to provide additional details about the crew,
its size and what led to the mandatory order being issued,
citing patient privacy.
