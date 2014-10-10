LAS VEGAS Oct 10 A commercial airplane was
being held on the tarmac of McCarran International Airport in
Las Vegas on Friday due to an Ebola scare involving two people,
and a local hospital was readying itself to receive possible
patients, a spokeswoman said.
"There's a plane that's been quarantined on the tarmac at
McCarran," University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen
said, adding that the concern stemmed from two people with
possible Ebola symptoms. An airport spokesperson could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Steve Gorman)