(Recasts with all-clear called)
LAS VEGAS Oct 10 A Delta Air Lines plane was
briefly quarantined on the tarmac of Las Vegas' McCarran
International Airport on Friday due to an Ebola scare that
turned out to be a false alarm, and an all-clear has been
issued, airline and hospital officials said.
A Delta spokesman said the concern began after a passenger
on the flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International
Airport reported feeling unwell. The crew alerted authorities on
the ground, and emergency medical teams met the plane when it
landed at McCarran.
After evaluating the passenger, it was determined "this was
not a communicable disease event," airline spokesman Morgan
Durrant said.
The 160 passengers aboard were allowed to leave the plane
after a brief delay caused by the scare, which turned out to be
a false alarm, he said.
University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said her
hospital had been preparing to receive a possible Ebola
patients, but that it had been determined the passenger was not
suffering from the deadly disease.
An airport spokesperson could not immediately be reached for
comment, and a Federal Aviation Administration spokesman also
had no immediate information.
(Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Steve Gorman and
Sandra Maler)