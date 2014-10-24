NEW YORK Oct 24 A healthcare worker who had
been treating patients in West Africa was detained at Newark
Liberty International Airport and will be quarantined, in line
with a new policy aimed at reducing risk from the Ebola virus,
New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Friday.
"Her next stop was going to be here in New York," Christie
said during a news conference announcing the mandatory
quarantine policy. "A quarantine order will be issued."
Christie's remarks about the quarantined healthcare worker
were first reported by CNBC.
(Reporting by Christian Plumb and Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)