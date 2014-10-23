NEW YORK Oct 23 A New York City hospital is
running Ebola tests on a doctor who returned to the United
States from West Africa with a fever and gastrointestinal
symptoms, the city's Health Department said on Thursday.
Preliminary test results were expected in the next 12 hours,
the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said
in a statement.
The patient being treated at Bellevue Hospital is a
healthcare worker who returned to the United States within the
past 21 days from one of the three African countries facing the
Ebola outbreak, it said.
(Editing By Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Sandra Maler)