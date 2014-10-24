NEW YORK Oct 24 News of New York's first case
of Ebola was met with worry and even anger on Friday, but for
this city of eight million residents, seasoned by everything
from terror attacks to superstorms, there was no sign of panic.
Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, who treated Ebola patients in West
Africa, was moved with elaborate precautions from his Harlem
apartment to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan with a fever and
tested positive for Ebola on Thursday, sparking concern about
the spread of the disease in the country's most populous city.
Despite reassurances from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and
Governor Andrew Cuomo that it was perfectly safe to use the
city's vast subway system, New Yorkers riding the trains were
uneasy on Friday. Spencer had ridden the subway, taken a cab and
gone bowling in Brooklyn since returning from Guinea a week ago
but before showing symptoms.
"I think he should have stayed in his house - he knew what
he was doing. He has put other people at risk," said Ruth
Bowtle, 48, a paralegal from Staten Island during her Friday
commute. Her fears echoed others fretting about using a mass
transit system that is the only form of daily transport for
many.
"I ride the train to work - I have to. But I am trying not
to hold onto the hand rail. You try not to breathe," she said.
Raschell Martinez, a 27-year-old social worker who lives in
the Bronx, said she was "very fearful" after emerging from a
subway station in Harlem.
"Every time I go in the subway I try not to touch any
poles," she said. "People are getting it anyways. And especially
the ones who are caring for those with the illness, the nurses,
doctors; they are getting it despite wearing all this protective
gear."
There were some signs that people were taking extra
precautions on Friday morning. Some medical supply stores,
including Chelsea Mobility and Medical Equipment in Manhattan,
were stocking up on masks, thermometers and hand sanitizers in
anticipation of a run on the goods by the public, similar to the
response seen during the bird flu epidemic in 2009.
But for all the concern, few were panicked. Commuters
clutching newspapers declaring Ebola's arrival piled onto trains
and buses like any other morning.
"I'm much more afraid of this year's flu, it kills many more
people," said Mollie Kirk, a 29-year-old laboratory worker who
lives in Harlem. "People just mis-evaluate probability and risk
because the outcome is horrible. You see the pictures in
Africa."
(Reporting By Edward McAllister, Sebastien Malo, Barbara
Goldberg, Luc Cohen and Robert Gibbons; Editing by Martin
Howell)