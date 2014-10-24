(Adds detail on places infected patient visited)
By Edward McAllister
NEW YORK Oct 24 News of New York's first case
of Ebola was met with worry and even anger on Friday, but for
this city of eight million residents, seasoned by everything
from terror attacks to superstorms, there was little sign of
panic.
Dr. Craig Spencer, 33, who treated Ebola patients in West
Africa, was moved with elaborate precautions from his Harlem
apartment to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan with a fever and
tested positive for Ebola on Thursday, sparking concern about
the spread of the disease in the country's most populous city.
Despite reassurances from New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and
Governor Andrew Cuomo that it was perfectly safe to use the
city's vast subway system, New Yorkers riding the trains were
uneasy on Friday. Spencer had ridden the subway, eaten out,
taken a cab and gone bowling in Brooklyn since returning from
Guinea a week ago but before showing symptoms.
"I am worried. It feels as if doctors' arrogance has put us
all in danger. Why wouldn't you make sure it was safe before you
started running round the city," said Amelia Fowler, 38, an
actor waiting at a bus stop in Brooklyn on Friday.
After taking his own temperature twice a day since his
return, Spencer reported running a fever and experiencing
gastrointestinal symptoms for the first time early on Thursday.
He was not feeling sick and would not have been contagious
before Thursday morning, the city's Health Commissioner Mary
Travis Bassett said.
The Gutter, the bowling alley he visited this week, was
given the all clear from health inspectors on Friday. "There is
no risk of Ebola here," Don Weiss, a health department doctor,
told reporters after his inspection.
Todd Powers, the alley's owner, said he planned to bring in
a cleaning crew. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams visited
The Gutter on Friday, and said he planned to return later for a
game.
Officials also gave the all clear to The Blue Bottle Coffee
shop and were assessing The Meatball Shop, both places that
Spencer visited in Manhattan.
The driver of the Uber ride-sharing taxi Spencer took was
not considered to be at risk, and officials insisted the three
subway lines he rode before falling ill remained safe.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it had not
removed any trains from service but had updated some of its
health protocols including issuing gloves and disinfectant to
deal with any potentially infectious waste. Seeking to reassure
New Yorkers, De Blasio rode the subway Friday morning, chatting
with passengers.
Still, many expressed worry and frustration on their way to
work, fretting about using a mass transit system that for many
is the only form of daily transport.
"I ride the train to work - I have to," said Ruth Bowtle,
48, a paralegal from Staten Island. "But I am trying not to hold
onto the hand rail. You try not to breathe."
Some medical supply stores, including Chelsea Mobility and
Medical Equipment in Manhattan, were stocking up on masks,
thermometers and hand sanitizers in anticipation of a run on the
goods by the public, similar to the response seen during the
bird flu epidemic in 2009.
Heightened security was in place at Bellevue Hospital where
Spencer was being treated, with police officers and metal gates
keeping a large crowd of reporters and television crews at bay.
Some patients and visiting relatives brushed off the idea of
Spencer representing a threat. Teresa Jurado, however, said she
dreaded going inside the hospital where she had an appointment
to treat a chronic stomach illness.
"I'm in a state of psychosis," the retired 80-year-old
Queens resident said. "For one person, we're all going to fall
sick."
But for all the bluster, many New Yorkers went about their
business on Friday, largely unfazed. The major subway stations
were busy. Commuters clutching newspapers declaring Ebola's
arrival piled onto packed subway trains and buses, much like any
other morning.
The U.S. stock market rose on Friday, recovering the losses
suffered on news on Thursday afternoon that Spencer had been
taken to hospital, as strong earnings outweighed any fear of the
virus spreading.
Some residents said they were far more concerned about flu
than Ebola. Others displayed total indifference.
"There is not really a chance of it spreading," said Omar
Abdul, 58, a taxi driver slouched in his cab in Park Slope,
Brooklyn. "It is not like everyone who gets into my cab has come
from Africa."
(Additional reporting by Sebastien Malo, Barbara Goldberg, Luc
Cohen, Ellen Wulfhorst, Natasja Sheriff, Laila Kearney and
Robert Gibbons; Editing by Martin Howell)