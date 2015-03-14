TEGUCIGALPA, March 13 A U.S. citizen has been
hospitalized in Honduras while he is screened for Ebola, health
authorities in the Central American country said on Friday.
The 66-year-old American, who has not been identified, had
spent time in Liberia before coming to Honduras on March 11,
authorities said.
Although he didn't have any symptoms when he arrived in the
country, he was hospitalized with a 100.4 degree fever on Friday
in Comayagua, about an hour north of the capital Tegucigalpa, an
owner of the hospital, Juviny Ochoa, told Reuters.
The deputy minister of health, Francis Contreras, told local
television that authorities were taking precautions because the
patient had been in an African country.
"We have adopted international health protocols to treat
these kinds of cases," Contreras said.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner & Kim Coghill)