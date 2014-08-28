* Doctor treated contact of Nigeria's first Ebola case
* Port Harcourt at centre of Africa's biggest oil industry
* Contacts traced in continent's most populous state
By Tim Cocks and Julia Payne
LAGOS/LONDON, Aug 28 A doctor in Nigeria's oil
hub of Port Harcourt has died from Ebola after treating a
contact of a Liberian-American man who was the first recorded
case of the virus in Africa's most populous country, the Health
Ministry said on Thursday.
Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu said in a statement that
the doctor fell ill after treating a patient who was a contact
of Patrick Sawyer, who died from Ebola in Lagos after flying in
from Liberia last month.
The death in Port Harcourt brings the number of Ebola
fatalities in Nigeria to 6, all of whom were direct or indirect
contacts of Sawyer.
The man who infected the doctor in Port Harcourt had "evaded
our surveillance team in the last week of July" in Lagos, Chukwu
said. He has since recovered and has been discharged after
testing negative for the virus.
However, a World Health Organisation official told
journalists in Geneva on Thursday that it was not confirmed that
the doctor died of Ebola and that a WHO team flew out two days
ago to Port Harcourt to assess the case.
The total number of recorded Ebola cases in Nigeria had
risen by two to 15, Chukwu said, the other one being the wife of
the deceased doctor. She was showing Ebola symptoms and test
results were being awaited, he said.
The U.N. health agency said on Thursday that the Ebola
epidemic in West Africa could infect more than 20,000 people and
that almost half a billion dollars would be needed to overcome
the outbreak.
The total death toll stood at 1,552 as of Aug. 26., with
3,069 cases having been reported in the outbreak. The WHO has
said the actual number in Guinea, Sierra Leone, Liberia and
Nigeria could already be two to four times higher.
The doctor's death in Port Harcourt came two days after
Chukwu said authorities had "thus far contained" the Ebola
outbreak in Africa's largest economy, with only one case left.
Port Harcourt lies at the heart of Nigeria's two million
barrels per day oil industry, Africa's biggest, and is a hub for
expatriate workers in major international oil companies,
including Royal Dutch Shell, ENI, Total
and Exxonmobil.
Nwomeh said 70 people who had been in contact with the
doctor were now under surveillance in the city.
OIL OPERATIONS IMPACT
It was not immediately clear what impact the arrival of
Ebola would have on oil operations. The majors have historically
been comfortable with a fair degree of risk in the oil producing
Niger Delta, including attacks on oil installations and
kidnappings of expatriates.
A spokesman for leading operator Royal Dutch Shell
in London said the firm was "monitoring the Ebola outbreak very
closely, and liaising with health authorities on the steps being
taken to contain the disease."
The only actions he wished to make public were a "health
education campaign for staff and contractors."
Shell also said it had advised against non-essential travel
to Nigeria.
Two oil traders in Europe said there were some government
restrictions on shippers bound for some of the countries in the
region and insurance risk premiums had gone up slightly, but
otherwise business was continuing as normal.
A shipping source and an oil trader in London both said
there were no restrictions on vessels carrying oil from Nigeria,
but that some tankers have instructions relating to crews. A
Nigeria-based oil trader from a major international trading
house also said nothing had changed.
"While major disruption to oil production appears unlikely,
any further spread of Ebola ... is likely to cause serious
operational challenges," including travel restrictions, said
Roddy Barclay of Control Risks.
"Crew changes and vessel port calls will also face
disruption due to potential restrictions on onward travel."
(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)