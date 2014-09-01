(Updates number of cases)
ABUJA, Sept 1 Nigeria has a third confirmed case
of Ebola in the oil hub of Port Harcourt, bringing the country's
total confirmed infections to 17, with 271 people under
surveillance, the health minister said on Monday.
The figure was revised up from an earlier one of 16, which
had been the result of an error in counting.
A doctor in Port Harcourt died last week after treating
someone who came in contact of the Liberian-American man who was
the first recorded case of the virus in Africa's most populous
country. That raised alarm that Ebola, which looked on the verge
of being contained in the commercial capital, Lagos, may flare
up again elsewhere.
Patrick Sawyer, the first case, came from Liberia, and then
collapsed at Lagos airport on July 20.
The shift to Port Harcourt shows how easily containment
efforts can be undermined. Nigeria's government acted quickly at
the end of July, setting up an isolation ward and monitoring
contacts closely. But one of Sawyer's contacts in Lagos avoided
quarantine and travelled east to Port Harcourt.
He has since recovered from the disease, but he infected the
doctor who treated him, who then himself died of Ebola. A third
case in the oil city was a female patient in the same hospital
as the doctor and caught the disease from him.
Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu said in a press conference
that 72 people in Lagos, a city of 21 million people, were still
under surveillance. Another 199 people were under surveillance
in Port Harcourt.
"Two other contacts of the late Port Harcourt doctor, one of
the doctors who managed him and a pharmacy technician working in
the doctor's hospital, are symptomatic and have been admitted to
the isolation ward in Rivers," Chukwu said, although he added
that preliminary tests had been negative for Ebola.
The outbreak of Ebola in West Africa is the world's worst
ever. It has killed at least 1,550 people, and the World Health
Organisation says it could infect 20,000 more.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker; Editing by Larry King)