* Sense of "hopelessness" in Nigeria, health official says
* Nigeria quarantining high-risk contacts of late doctor
* Doctor hid his exposure and infection, putting others at
risk
* WHO opens two-day talks on experimental drugs, vaccines
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Sept 4 Nigerian authorities are
monitoring nearly 400 people for signs of Ebola after they came
in contact with a Port Harcourt doctor who died of the disease
but hid the fact that he had been exposed, a senior Nigerian
health official said on Thursday.
Dr. Abdulsalami Nasidi, project director at Nigeria Centre
for Disease Control, said there was a sense of "hopelessness"
due to the lack of proven drugs or vaccines to treat Ebola that
has infected 18 people in Africa's most populous nation.
In an interview with Reuters in Geneva, he said that more
isolation wards were being opened in the oil industry hub but
voiced confidence that there would not be "many cases" there.
After having contact with an Ebola patient and before his
own death on Aug. 22, the Port Harcourt doctor, named by local
authorities as Iyke Enemuo, carried on treating patients and met
scores of friends, relatives and medics, leaving about 60 of
them at high risk of infection, the World Health Organisation
said on Wednesday.
The doctor's wife, who is also a physician, and a patient in
the same hospital have been infected with Ebola, the WHO said.
"Everything about this doctor was in secrecy, he violated
our public health laws by treating a patient with a highly
pathogenic agent who revealed to him that he had contact with
Ebola and didn't want to be treated in Lagos because he might be
put in isolation," Nasidi said.
"He treated him in secrecy outside hospital premises. When
he became ill he did not reveal to his colleagues that he had
contact with someone who contracted Ebola. He was taken to
General Hospital, a private hospital that sees everybody.
"That is the only case that effectively escaped our
surveillance network. We are paying now for it," Nasidi said.
He spoke on the sidelines of a two-day WHO experts meeting
aimed at speeding development of Ebola drugs and vaccines.
The deadly virus can be spread by direct contact with body
fluids and secretions of an infected person or during
traditional burial rituals, the WHO says.
The latest outbreak has spread from Guinea to Liberia,
Sierra Leone, Nigeria, and Senegal and, with the death toll at
more than 1,900 people as of Wednesday, has killed more people
than all outbreaks since Ebola was first uncovered in 1976.
"People are living in a state of hopelessness seeing the
disease has no cure and no vaccine but has great potential to
spread," Nasidi said.
"380 CONTACTS IN OUR DRAGNET"
Nasidi said the Port Harcourt doctor was visited by friends
and family in hospital, including some who "laid hands" on him.
"As we are talking now, we have more than 380 of such
contacts in our dragnet," he said. Those at high risk are being
quarantined, and some 500 volunteers and health care workers are
checking on all exposed people twice a day, he said.
A 28-bed isolation ward for Ebola patients has opened in the
city, which is home to many expatriate workers in major
international oil companies, but authorities did not forecast
many more cases, Nasidi said.
He said most of the exposed contacts were near the end of
the 21-incubation period for the disease, which starts with
fever and muscle pain, followed by vomiting and diarrhoea.
"So we are monitoring and are sure we shan't miss out on any
contacts that come out with infection that could be transmitted.
A contact who has no symptoms doesn't transmit even if he has
the virus. So this is why we are hopeful," he said.
The United Nations said on Wednesday that $600 million in
supplies would be needed to fight West Africa's Ebola
outbreak.
"We must fight Ebola because there is huge anxiety for our
populations along with significant social and economic
consequences," Younoussa Ballo, secretary-general of Guinea's
health ministry, told Reuters at Thursday's talks. "Research
must be speeded up to have medicines to confront this epidemic."
Human safety trials are due to begin this week on a vaccine
from GlaxoSmithKline Plc and later this year on one from
NewLink Genetics Corp. Johnson & Johnson said
on Thursday that clinical trials of its vaccine would commence
in early 2015, accelerated from late 2015 or early 2016.
NewLink founder Charles Link told Reuters in Geneva: "The
clinical trials do take some time. Everybody is trying as hard
and furiously as possible to move those trials forward as
rapidly as possible with the regulations, scientific and ethical
constraints.
"Just because we have the drugs we haven't shown anything
about their effectiveness so we have to do these initial studies
before it would be appropriate to release them on any kind of
broader scale," he said.
"So that is really what our group is here for and a number
of other groups like ours, is to try to coordinate those
activities to do things at speeds that haven't be done before."
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said this
week a federal contract worth up to $42.3 million would help
accelerate testing of an experimental Ebola virus treatment
being developed by privately held Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc.
