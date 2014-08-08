ABUJA Aug 8 Nigeria's state oil company NNPC
said on Friday it had shut down its own clinic in Lagos'
commercial district of Victoria Island, after a suspected Ebola
case was admitted there.
The patient who arrived there sick had previously visited
the First Consultant Medical Centre, also now shut, where the
country's first case of Ebola was recorded.
"In the meantime, all contacts with this case are being
traced and adequate precautionary measures instituted to contain
the possible spread of the disease," NNPC spokesman Ohi Alegbe
said in an emailed statement.
He described it as a "pre-emptive step".
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Andrew Roche)