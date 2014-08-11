UPDATE 1-Oil prices claw back some losses, but oversupply still weighs
* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude prices
ABUJA Aug 11 Nigeria's Lagos has 10 confirmed cases of Ebola, up from seven at the last count, although only two so far have died, including the Liberian who brought the virus in, the health minister said on Monday.
All were people who had had primary contact with Patrick Sawyer, who collapsed on arrival at Lagos airport on July 25th and later died, Health Minister Onyebuchi Chukwu told a news conference. (Reporting by Camillus Eboha; Writing by Tim Cocks Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
* Falling U.S. crude stocks offer some support to crude prices
PILILLA, Philippines, April 20 Wind turbines are helping the Philippines diversify its energy sources beyond fossil fuels and generating not only power, but jobs, revenue and interest among thousands of curious tourists.