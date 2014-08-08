BRIEF-Sonoscape Medical to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
ABUJA Aug 8 Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan declared a national state of emergency on Friday over the Ebola outbreak in Africa's most populous country, and he approved 1.9 billion naira ($11.6 mln) of emergency funds to contain it.
Nigeria has confirmed seven cases of Ebola since a man fell sick on arrival from Liberia, two of whom have died. Several dozens of people who came into contact with the man are under surveillance. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
