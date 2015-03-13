BRIEF-Owens & Minor to acquire Byram Healthcare
* company expects that transaction will have limited impact on 2017 earnings and will be modestly accretive in 2018
WASHINGTON, March 13 The U.S. National Institutes of Health said on Friday that physicians evaluated an American health worker who tested positive for Ebola virus and determined that the patient's condition is serious.
The patient, who has not been identified, tested positive for the virus while working in Sierra Leone and was transported to the NIH's high-security containment facility in Maryland for treatment. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)
WASHINGTON, May 2 President Donald Trump pressed Republican lawmakers on Tuesday to support a new attempt to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, but struggled to attract party moderates who feared a backlash from voters who could lose insurance benefits.